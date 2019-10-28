Barak at J Street Conf: Arabic love song and 2 state solution

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak spoke at J Street's 2019 National Conference and called on negotiations based on the two-state paradigm.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak spoke at the J Street 2019 Convention, where he sang a love song in Arabic and called for a "two-state solution" between Israel and "Palestinians".

"At the height of the most heated battle," Barak said, "never lose sight of the fact, that a millimeter underneath our skins, we are all the same. And a day might well come, when we will sit together in peace, unable to explain even to ourselves, why did it take so long?"

Barak said that his belief is that simultaneously with starting regional discussions, Israel has to open negotiations with the Palestinians, on all core issues, based on the two-states paradigm.

"My vision, which I believe is still shared by a solid majority of Israelis, is of a democratic Zionist, Jewish state shaped upon the values of justice, equality, solidarity & human compassion as stated by our prophets and our Declaration of Independence," he said.

Barak concluded by saying, "Israel can afford to shape its future out of strength and self-confidence rather than out of fears and primal anxieties."