'Confiscating phones of closest advisors is attack on Israeli democracy and right to privacy for every citizen,' Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today addressed suspicions that his advisors were harassing state witness Shlomo (Momo) Filber in Case 4000.

"The upcoming confiscation of consultants' phones is an attack on Israeli democracy and the right to privacy that belongs to every citizen. We don't live in a dark regime and mustn't act that way. The goal is to threaten my immediate environment and in this way to deny my ability to respond to the flood of criminal leaks that continue against me non-stop."

"Why don't they investigate that?" Netanyahu wondered.

In recent days, the Prime Minister's three communications and media consultants - Ofer Golan, Jonathan Orich, and Topaz Locke - have been questioned and their personal phones confiscated. This has caused a great deal of outrage for Netanyahu and those close to him who call it unnecessary persecution by law enforcement officials.