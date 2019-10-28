Shooting at French mosque

84-year-old man seriously injures 2 men in their 70s in shooting, arson attack at mosque in Bayonne, France.

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting at the entrance to a mosque in Bayonne in southwest France Monday.

Police arrested an 84-year-old man with ties on the far right. A police official said the suspect was a far-right extremist and even a candidate for Marin Le Pen's party.

When searching his car, police found weapons and a gas tank.

According to reports in France, the man went to the mosque and tried to light the front door on fire. He shot the two who tried to take control of him and severely wounded them. Then he fled the scene, and set fire to a car.

The victims, both in their 70s, were evacuated to the hospital.