A hiker was killed on Monday evening after falling from a height of about 30 (100 feet) meters during a trip in the Samar River near Mitzpe Shalem, in the Judean Desert.

Apparently the hiker lost his way and got stuck during a hike in the creek. In the course of trying to find the right path, he fell to his death.

Rescue teams were dispatched to locate the hiker with the aid of an Air Force helicopter. When he was located he showed no signs of life.