Netanyahu meets mother of Israeli imprisoned in Russia

PM holds surprise meeting with mother of Naama Issachar, sentenced to 7.5 years in prison in Russia for carrying cannabis..

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu yesterday held a brief meeting with Yaffe, the mother of Naama Issachar, the Israeli woman imprisoned in Russia for carrying 9.5 grams of cannabis into the airport in Moscow.

The mother arrived at a scheduled meeting with Netanyahu's national security adviser, Meir Ben Shabbat, where she was to hear updates on efforts to release her daughter.

Netanyahu unexpectedly came into the room during the meeting and told the mother that he was doing everything he could to bring Naama back to Israel.

The prime minister had previously spoken to Issachar on the phone, but this was their first meeting.

Naama Issachar has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin have both appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to release her. So far Putin has not responded to their requests.

Channel 12 News reported on Monday that a Russian judge imposed an unusual stipulation on Yaffe's visits to her daughter in prison, that the two would not be allowed to speak Hebrew. The judge ruled that further visits would be banned if the mother and daughter spoke Hebrew to each other.