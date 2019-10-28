Tags:J Street, Elizabeth Warren
Warren: 'Two-state solution, dividing Jerusalem only solution'
Leading candidate in Democratic primaries Elizabeth Warren in video sent to J Street Conference opposes Netanyahu policy.
Elizabeth Warren
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWarren: 'Two-state solution, dividing Jerusalem only solution'
Warren: 'Two-state solution, dividing Jerusalem only solution'
Leading candidate in Democratic primaries Elizabeth Warren in video sent to J Street Conference opposes Netanyahu policy.
Elizabeth Warren
Reuters
Tags:J Street, Elizabeth Warren
top