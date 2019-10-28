About eighty bereaved families sent a sharp letter to Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu demanding demolition of rock- and firebomb-thrower's homes in Judea and Samaria.

In a letter that reached Arutz Sheva, the families of the Choosing Life Forum write that "in recent days, we have seen the military's decision to declare a Closed Military Zone on the hill near Yitzhar and demolish illegal buildings found in the area from which stones were thrown. This was done as a punitive and deterrent step after Jewish residents threw stones at IDF soldiers."

The bereaved families call on Netanyahu to apply a similar law to Arabs who throw rocks and firebombs in Judea and Samaria. "We appeal to you and demand that one law be applied to all without discrimination and that you work tirelessly to exercise sovereignty of the State of Israel in these areas.

"It is inconceivable that IDF policy in Judea and Samaria will be discriminatory and unjust towards Jewish residents while Palestinians rampage and cause injury and don't pay the price. In such cases, where Palestinian lawbreakers throw rocks or firebombs, we expect the army to immediately declare the area a Closed Military Zone and order to destroy any illegal structure in the area of rock throwing."

The families, accompanied by the Im Tirtzu movement, emphasized in their letter that the reality today is characterized by an absurd situation where punishment is carried out only against Jews. "It is clearly illegal and unethical and worst of all it encourages terror.

"We in the Choosing Life Forum comprised of hundreds of bereaved families whose loved ones were murdered or terrorized are certain that if our application is implemented, it will deter the next terrorist and drastically reduce rock-throwing, attacks, and assault on soldiers and civilians. We will not rest until this discrimination ceases immediately," the families wrote.