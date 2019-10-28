Gantz: No progress in meeting with Netanyahu

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz said at the opening of the Blue and White faction meeting on Monday afternoon that no progress was made during his most recent meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on the formation of a unity government.

"It's time to decide on unity and elections. One of the difficulties in the negotiations is the Likud's insistence on coming up with an immunity block," Gantz argued.

He said, "This party, which has been in power for over a decade has not been ready to negotiate on fundamental and basic matters an content which the public wants and needs."

Yair Lapid said at the beginning of the faction meeting, "A government can be formed within 48 hours. All that Binyamin Netanyahu needs to do is to be in a two-party rotation. The State of Israel no longer needs elections. It needs us to come back to talk in terms of together, common goals, and shared values."

He said, "Netanyahu used his 28 days for only one thing - to push for elections. He wants elections. That's what the lawyers offered him. That's what he needs because of the indictments. That's all he cares about. He wants to go to the elections."