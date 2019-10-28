Tags:Syria
Is Putin the new power broker in the Middle East?
President Trump touts a 'great outcome' in Syria as Russia and Turkey agree on a plan to patrol the northern border.
Rouhani, Putin and Erdogan
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsMiddle EastIs Putin the new power broker in the Middle East?
Is Putin the new power broker in the Middle East?
President Trump touts a 'great outcome' in Syria as Russia and Turkey agree on a plan to patrol the northern border.
Rouhani, Putin and Erdogan
Reuters
Tags:Syria
top