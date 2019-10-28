Uplifting prayer in memorial of Pittsburgh victims

One year after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, cantor Shai Abramson sings Kel Malei Rachamim in honor of the 11 who lost their lives.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Shai Abramson
Eliran Aharon

