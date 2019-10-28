Uplifting prayer in memorial of Pittsburgh victims
One year after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, cantor Shai Abramson sings Kel Malei Rachamim in honor of the 11 who lost their lives.
Shai Abramson
Eliran Aharon
|
MainAll NewsJewish WorldUplifting prayer in memorial of Pittsburgh victims
Uplifting prayer in memorial of Pittsburgh victims
One year after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, cantor Shai Abramson sings Kel Malei Rachamim in honor of the 11 who lost their lives.
Shai Abramson
Eliran Aharon
top