A 20-year-old IDF soldier reported missing has been located, police said Monday, though no details on his condition have yet been cleared for publication.

Eliezer Ashkenazi, a resident of the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba and a soldier in the IDF’s Armored Corps, was reported missing Sunday, after he left his home in Kfar Saba Sunday morning.

Ashkenazi had supposed to head north to his base in the Golan Heights, but failed to arrive at his destination.