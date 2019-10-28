Israelis enjoy a week of cool weather

Cooler weather and rains in northern Israel signal the official onset of Israel's winter.

After a weekend of rain, flooding, and a few road closures, Israelis in most of the country can enjoy cooler but drier weather.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with local rainfall in northern Israel. There may be isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop to lower than seasonal average.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, and local rains will fall in northern Israel and along the coast. There may be thunderstorms in northern Israel.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and there may be local rainfall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will remain stable.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise to seasonal average.

Thursday will not see any significant changes to the weather.