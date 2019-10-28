IKEA Israel to stop selling, providing disposable plastic items

Furniture giant IKEA's Israel branches to stop providing disposable plastic straws, bags and other items at its cafeterias.

IKEA Israel will stop selling disposable plastic items and stop using them in its cafeterias.

The stores also will replace plastic straws with paper straws and provide substitutes for plastic bags, the Israeli business news website Globes reported.

The changes will occur before the beginning of 2020, according to the report.

At the same time, IKEA Israel will start selling a new line of non-disposable products made from recycled plastic, including curtains, carpets and kitchen facades.

Globes also reported on Sunday that SodaStream plans to replace all of its plastic flavors bottles with metal bottles by early 2021.

SodaStream’s plant in Ashkelon currently produces over 30 million bottles of flavors annually, with this number projected to grow by over 10 percent a year. The company’s bottles of flavor are made exclusively in the Ashkelon plant, from where they are shipped to 46 countries all over the world.

SodaStream was sold to Pepsico for $3.2 billion in August 2018.