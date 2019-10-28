Steelers to hold moment of silence for synagogue victims

Pittsburgh Steelers will hold moment of silence at the start of their Monday night game on first anniversary of Tree of Life attack.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they will hold a moment of silence at the start of their Monday night game to remember the victims of the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue building.

“On this anniversary of the tragic day in our city when innocent people were gunned down in the Tree of Life Synagogue, we pause to offer our thoughts and prayers for the families of those who lost their lives as well as those who survived that terrible day. Since that day our community has resolved to stay stronger than hate and anti-Semitism,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement quoted by JTA.

The Steelers held a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the Tree of Life shooting the day after it occurred last year.

The team also edited the team logo to include a Star of David, next to the words, “Stronger Than Hate.” The Steelers later donated $70,000 raised by the “Stronger Than Hate” campaign to the victims of the attack.

The Pittsburgh Penguins NHL team also tweeted about the attack on its one-year anniversary which was marked Sunday.

“Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else. Today and every day, we are #StrongerThanHate,” it wrote.

“Today, we honor the victims of the Tree of Life tragedy. Their memory will always be a reminder that hatred has no place in our world,” the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team tweeted, also using the #StrongerThanHate hashtag.

Family members of the 11 victims of last year’s shooting attack gathered on Sunday as the city held a public memorial ceremony.