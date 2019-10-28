Biden: Hate has torn us apart, we must end it

Former US Vice President comments on first anniversary of Pittsburgh attack.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic party’s nomination for the 2020 elections, on Sunday commented on the first anniversary of the shooting attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“Today, we remember the lives taken one year ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue. We must constantly strive to live up to the American ideal that we're all created equal, while facing the harsh reality that hate has long torn us apart. The battle isn't over. We must end this hate,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is also running in the Democratic party’s primaries, wrote, “Today marks one year since the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. We mourn for the eleven victims, and we remain committed to fighting white supremacist violence as the national security threat that it is.”

11 people were murdered on October 27, 2018, when Robert Bowers opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue during Shabbat services.

Bowers, who was armed with an AR-15 and three handguns, allegedly yelled “I want to kill all Jews” during the attack. He was initially indicted on 44 counts at and later pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a federal courtroom.

In January, a federal grand jury added 19 charges to the 44 counts previously levied against Bowers. 13 of the new counts are hate crime violations and the others accuse him of obstructing religious beliefs and discharging a firearm during crimes of violence.

Bowers pleaded not guilty to the new hate crimes charges as well.

In August, the US Justice Department said it would seek the death penalty for Bowers.