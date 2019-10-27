The key points of contention between Likud and Blue & White

Netanyahu and Gantz agreed on only one thing: the need to avoid third elections.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, who met at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening, agreed on only one thing: the need to prevent third elections.

The parties discussed the key points of contention: while Likud demanded that Netanyahu be the first prime minister and serve for at least a year, Blue and White wants to wait until Netanyahu's legal process is complete.

According to a Channel 12 News report, Blue and White demanded to be the first in the rotation, and Likud insisted both on being first and on maintaining the right-wing bloc.

Likud explained that they have no interest in agreeing with the framework that includes less than a year of Netanyahu as prime minister, because otherwise additional elections are preferable, leaving them in power.

Blue and White responded that the time is not important but the legal process since they promised not to sit under a prime minister who was indicted. In the meantime, each side is entrenching itself in its position

Likud and Blue and White issued a joint statement at the end of the meeting: ''At the meeting, the two sides discussed the framework of existing political options. It was also agreed that the negotiating teams will continue to be in contact. Another meeting is expected between Netanyahu and Gantz."