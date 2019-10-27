10-year-old in Ashkelon saves his father's life

On a Saturday three weeks ago, when Gilad Marsa, 44, was at home with his three children, Yarin, 10, Shilat, 9, and Naor, 7, he started feeling pain and weakness. Yarin, who saw that his father's condition was deteriorating quickly, didn't hesitate and immediately called 101, the MDA emergency hotline.

Yarin gave the MDA paramedic on call all the relevant details without losing his equanimity. An MDA ambulance quickly arrived at the home a moment before Yarin's father collapsed due to cardiac arrest.

"We arrived at the apartment within minutes of Yarin calling 101," MDA paramedic Hillel Yonatan Kulodanko said. "10-year-old Yarin signaled to us from the window of the house exactly where to go, waited for us at the entrance to the apartment and led us to the bedroom where his father lay, already unconscious. We performed medical examinations, during which he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest. We immediately began performing CPR, which including electric shocks from the defibrillator."

"We performed prolonged CPR for about 10 minutes until Gilad's heart began beating again and he came back to life," said MDA paramedic Chaim Levin, "We sedated Gilad, hooked him up to a respirator and quickly evacuated him to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon in serious but stable condition."

Today, less than a month after he clinically died and returned to to life, Gilad Marsa of Ashkelon has already been released from the hospital in good condition.

"I have no words to describe how proud I am of my son for his behavior, which saved my life," Gilad said. "His behavior and level-headedness can't be taken for granted. I don't want to think where I would be today, as a single father, without his maturity and responsibility, and if he and my other two children weren't at home. I'm extremely grateful to the MDA paramedics and the doctors in the hospital who saved my life."

Yarin said: "I'm happy that I was able to maintain my composure, that I called MDA quickly, and that the team arrived quickly and saved Dad's life. Sometimes I see MDA passing through the neighborhood and the phone number is written on the side of the ambulance, and that's how I remembered that in an emergency, I should call 101."

Paramedic Tal Polowitz who answered Yarin's call at 101 said: "While still talking to Yarin, he conveyed that it's possible that his father's condition is complex and it's necessary to send an ICU unit with advanced medical capabilities. Yarin's courage, his concern for his father and his seriousness enabled us to understand exactly what was going on and to provide the best medical response as quickly as possible. I don't want to think about what would have happened to Gilad, Yarin's father, if his son had not behaved in such an exceptionally impressive way."