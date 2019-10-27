Report: Police investigation against senior Likud figures

Several campaign leaders were investigated on suspicion of harassing state witness Shlomo Filber in Case 4000.

Police opened an investigation against senior figures at Likud party headquarters on suspicion of harassing the state witness in Case 4000, former Communications Ministry Director-General Shlomo Filber.

A Kan News report said that the investigation began following a video that was circulated during the election campaign, in which campaign activists allegedly located a vehicle near Filber's home and shouted at him using speakers.

Filber signed a state witness agreement last February as part of an investigation into the "Bezeq-Walla" affair (Case 4000). The day before he signed, he was arrested and questioned by the police. The investigation apparently involved actions for which Filber decided to sign the agreement.

According to the agreement, Filber incriminated Netanyahu in exchange for a light sentence. Filber himself, who was one of the seven people arrested in connection with the case, was suspected of taking bribes, disrupting interrogation procedures, and accepting something fraudulently.