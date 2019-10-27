Jewish Agency unveils new plan to fight anti-Semitism

Jewish Agency new operating model to help it more effectively combat anti-Semitism, while working to bring Diaspora Jews together.

The Jewish Agency will fight against anti-Semitism and bring together Jews in the Diaspora, plus build bridges between Israel and the Diaspora as part of its new operating model.

The organization’s board of governors is set to approve the new strategic plan for the next decade at its meeting in Jerusalem, which began Sunday.

“The Jewish Agency recognizes the need for our organization to adapt to the most pressing challenges facing the global Jewish people today,” Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog said in a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “We must address the devastating surge in anti-Semitism, a deepened rift between world Jewry and Israel, and the need for a new operating model. We are one people, one nation, and we must unite in addressing these urgent issues. Together, we will succeed and prosper as a people.”

According to the strategic plan, The Jewish Agency will work to ensure the safety of Jewish communities around the world and fight against rising anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism. The organization also will focus on encouraging aliyah, assisting those making aliyah by choice and conducting clandestine emergency aliyah operations.

The Jewish Agency also will commit to working to heal rifts between all Jewish people by reinforcing the affinity of world Jews towards each other and the State of Israel, and bridging the gaps between world Jewry and Israel. It also will represent the different voices of global Jews to Israeli policymakers and within Israeli society, while ensuring the involvement of world Jewry in shaping the face of Israeli society.

In order to implement the strategic plan, the Agency is preparing to significantly increase the number of Israeli emissaries, or shlichim, serving on its behalf in Jewish communities around the world.