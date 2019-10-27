Netanyahu: Death of ISIS chief an 'important milestone'

'Death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is a milestone in war on terrorism - but the battle continues,' says Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of the death of Islamic State terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling it "an important milestone" in the war on terrorism.

Speaking on a visit to an Israeli air force base in remarks broadcast by army radio, Netanyahu added however that "the battle continues".

Likud MK and former minister Gideon Sa’ar also commented on the elimination of the ISIS chief, saying the world was a ‘better place’ with Baghdadi’s death.

“The world is a better place with Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi gone. The United States has made sure he met the end that terrorists should meet. The free world must unite in the fight against terror.”

Early Sunday morning, President Trump hinted at the operation which eliminated Baghdadi, tweeting moments after the US special forces returned from the mission that “Something very big has just happened!”

The 48-year-old Iraqi-born terrorist leader had been a member of several Sunni terrorist groups, including Al Qaeda, before he formed the ISIS terror group, with the aim of forming a Caliphate state across Syria and Iraq.