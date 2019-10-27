Watch: "BOU" - the new up-beat Jewish music video

"I’ve been singing for a long time", says Danny Palgon, "but once I finished my last final exam after my first year of law school I made the decision that I was going to make an album, no questions asked - it was going to happen".

Palgon says that he had long discussions with his friend and mentor Mordechai Shapiro on how exactly to go about the next move. "I decided that coming out with a single was the next step. Hopefully, an album to come soon; It took many late nights jamming on the keyboard and brainstorming music video ideas for everything to come together but I couldn’t be more excited about the final product".

Palgon explains his song "BOU": "It's a song of positivity and action - and gives over the message that it is only when we are able to put our values and beliefs into action, that good things can truly happen. I hope you enjoy!"