Amb. Danny Danon says on the anniversary of the Pittsburgh attack: 'We must make sure what happened in Pittsburgh never happens again.'

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, issued a statement on Sunday, the one-year anniversary of the shooting attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

"We are one year removed from the worst anti-Semitic attack in the history of the United States," Danon said. "The Jewish people face the rising tide of this ancient bigotry around the world; Jews in Israel, Europe, the US and elsewhere are experiencing renewed attacks and instances of anti-Semitism."

"Everyone - Jews and non-Jews alike - must give no quarter to this bigotry and we must confront it wherever it exists. We must make sure what happened in Pittsburgh never happens again."

"We must continue to remember and honor the eleven Jewish souls that were taken from us as they attended Shabbat service one year ago," Danon concluded.