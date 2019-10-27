Meeting between Likud, Blue and White commences

Negotiating teams of the 2 parties meet for first time since mandate given to Benny Gantz. Gantz and Netanyahu meet tonight.

The meeting between coalition negotiation teams of Blue and White and Likud has commenced at Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan.

On Likud’s side, the meeting is attended by head of the Likud party's negotiating team, Minister Yariv Levin, and Adv. Michael Ravillo, while Dr. Yoram Turbovitz and Shalom Shlomo are Blue and White’s representatives.

The meeting is being held ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz expected to take place in the Kirya in Tel Aviv this evening.

The two face many obstacles in forming a unity government, including the question of who will be prime minister first in a rotation. Gantz believes that he should be prime minister first since Blue and White is the larger party, while Netanyahu believes he should be prime minister first due to his experience in the position.

Another obstacle is Blue and White's insistence that Likud abandon the larger right-wing and haredi bloc while Likud insists that the bloc be included in the unity government.

According to sources in the Blue and White party, Gantz is prepared to waive one demand but not the other. The parties will then discuss the common principles of a unity government as the basis for the joining, if they so wish, of additional parties.