Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner celebrate 10th anniversary

President pays for celebrations of anniversary of his Jewish daughter and son-in-law's marriage.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the daughter and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary with a festive dinner at Camp David Friday night.

The dinner was attended by family and friends of the couple.

President Trump tweeted on Saturday: “Had a beautiful dinner last night at Camp David in celebration of the 10th Wedding Anniversary of Ivanka and Jared. Attended by a small number of family and friends, it could not have been nicer. Camp David is a special place. Cost of the event will be totally paid for by me!”

The couple had originally planned on paying for the festivities themselves before the president insisted on being the one to foot the bill.

Camp David is the country retreat of the American president. It is located in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland. In addition to hosting numerous diplomatic events, past presidents have held family celebrations at the site. Former President Barack Obama held birthday parties for his daughters Sasha and Malia, as did former President Bill Clinton for his daughter Chelsea. Former President George H.W. Bush's daughter Dorothy was married at Camp David in 1992.