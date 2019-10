Over a dozen shot overnight at Homecoming party for Texas A&M University.

Multiple people were shot at a party in Greenville, Texas early Sunday morning, according to local media reports. The shooting took place at a Homecoming party for Texas A&M University at Commerce.

At least two fatalities were reported, according to local station WFAA-TV, and over a dozen people were wounded.

Graphic video posted online appeared to show wounded people as well as someone performing CPR on one of the victims.