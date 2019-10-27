'A sad and terrible day for Pittsburgh'

The Jewish Agency Board of Trustees is convening in Jerusalem for three days starting today, Sunday, Hundreds of Jewish community leaders from around the world are taking part in the event.

Chair of the Greater Pittsburgh Jewish Federation and Chair of UIA Cynthia Shapira, spoke on Sunday to mark one year since the massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

She noted that today’s theme is “remember, repair together.”

She added that the day would include distributing food at Police and EMS stations, followed by a period of Torah study, and then a commemoration ceremony for those murdered in the Pittsburgh shooting.

Addressing the audience, she said that on this “very sad and terrible day in Pittsburgh,” the Jewish Agency and Jewish leaders, with their mission of “connecting Jewish people to each other and to Israel, security around the world, and bringing those Jews to their homeland who want to" come, were playing a "critical” role.

The memorial day also included a minute of silence and candle lighting.