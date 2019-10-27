Greenblatt: Israel-Jordan relationship is important

Trump's top peace envoy praises Israel and Jordan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the signing of their peace treaty.

Jason Greenblatt, the outgoing US Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Saturday night praised Israel and Jordan for their peace treaty which was signed exactly 25 years ago.

“The efforts of our 2 allies - Israel and Jordan - to find common ground and work to build a more peaceful and mutually beneficial relationship for their people is important. Hopefully this will also spread to the rest of the region,” tweeted Greenblatt.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also issued a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Israel-Jordan peace treaty, which was signed on October 26, 1994, between Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Jordan's King Hussein.

“Today marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Peace between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the State of Israel, an agreement that began a tradition of peaceful and respectful cooperation that continues today. We take this opportunity to praise the enduring efforts of our two allies and friends to find common ground and build a productive and stable relationship for the mutual benefit of the Jordanian and Israeli people,” said Pompeo.

Jordan is one of only two Arab countries, along with Egypt, to have a peace deal with Israel. However, the country’s parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

In 2017, the Jordanian parliament approved a proposal to establish a committee to reevaluate all formal ties with Israel, including the peace agreement.

In August, Jordan's Parliament recommended the country expel Israel's ambassador, recall the Jordanian ambassador to Israel, and re-examine the peace agreement between the two countries.

However, such proposals do not necessarily mean that the peace accord with Israel will be annulled. A decision to annul the treaty requires the approval of the government, the royal palace and the council advising the king.