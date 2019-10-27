Iran threatens response to attack against it

Iran continues its aggressive and threatening tone towards the US and Israel in an attempt to deter those countries from taking military action against it while maintaining an option for military response.

Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said that in light of the threats against Iran, the Islamic Republic attaches utmost importance to developing independent capabilities and deterrence, and its security is the result of deterrence. In this context, Bagheri noted the US traditional hostility toward Iran and the Zionist "aggression".

The enemy must know that if it violates Iran's sovereignty, it will encounter a united nation and strong armed forces and this confrontation will be accompanied by many victims, destruction equipment, and series clashes, warned Bagheri. He said that the benefit of the attack would not be worth the high cost of the Iranian response.

The Iranian Chief of Staff further said that Iran's armed forces have shown throughout history that they do not intend to invade any country, but if there is an attack against Iran, these forces are ready for the holy mission of defense.

Iranian officials regularly threaten both the US and Israel.

A commander in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) recently declared that US regional bases and its aircraft carriers in the Gulf are within the range of Iranian missiles and warned, “Our missiles will destroy their aircraft carriers if they make a mistake.”

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recently urged the IRGC to prepare against the "enemies" by inventing and building modern and advanced military hardware.

Last month, Abbas Nilforoushan, the IRGC Deputy Commander for Operations, warned that "if Israel makes a strategic mistake, it has to collect bits and pieces of Tel Aviv from the lower depths of the Mediterranean Sea."

Khamenei has called Israel “a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated”. Khamenei also attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and branded him a “child killer”.