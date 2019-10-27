Israel 'falls back' to Winter Time

Winter Time (or Standard Time as it is called in North America) officially took effect at 2:00 a.m.

Winter Time (or Standard Time as it is called in North America) officially took effect in Israel overnight Saturday. At 2:00 a.m., clocks were moved back one hour, making the time 1:00 a.m.

Summer Time (or Daylight Saving Time as it is called in North America) lasted 210 days this year. It will begin again on Thursday night, March 26, 2020.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said, "The extra hour of light in the long Summer Time that ends this weekend greatly assisted the citizens of Israel and made a great contribution to the economy and trade. The Winter Time that begins this weekend will end before the start of the Passover holiday."