Liberman: 'Three bad options'

'Likud, Blue and White, can solve any problem and put their egos aside,' MK Liberman says.

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Knesset's Yisrael Beytenu party, on Saturday night spoke with Israel's "Meet the Press" program, criticizing the Likud and Blue and White parties for not coming to an agreement.

"Likud and Blue and White can solve any problem and put their egos aside. The fact that they're not doing it - reflects badly on us," Liberman said.

Detailing the options he sees for forming a government, he added: "There are three bad alternatives and one that's great. The bad ones: A narrow government led by [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu, a narrow government led by [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz, and new elections. The great alternative is a unity government - two large parties sit together and form a coalition and a government, and anyone who heard the IDF Chief of Staff in his briefing should understand that there are dramatic decisions about to be made."

"In order to make decisions of this type, there needs to be a wide consensus. When it comes to my personal interests, in a narrow government I could get half the kingdom. I have no commitments from Blue and White and no obligations.

"I assume that when it comes to religion and state it's a lot easier for us to agree with Blue and White. I'm not sure about security policies. We put a draft on the table - we need to finalize basic principles. We need to approve a budget, it's a lot more important that the two large parties form a government."

In a joint statement, the Likud and Blue and White parties announced that Netanyahu and Gantz will meet Sunday evening in the government complex in Tel Aviv.