Secret tapes of Netanyahu and Mozes revealed from Case 2000

In tapes publicized on Saturday evening on Channel 13 News, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu can be heard threatening Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon “Noni” Mozes that if he tries to topple him he'll eventually regret it.

The background to the tapes is one of the corruption indictments that Netanyahu is currently facing - Case 2000 - in which he is accused of offering to limit the circulation of the Yediot Aharonot's main competitor, Israel Hayom, in exchange for favorable coverage.

"If you try to topple me, I'll come against you with every tool I have," Netanyahu is heard saying on the tape to Mozes. "At the end, you know, it will turn into my life's mission."



"I'm speaking from the view of honesty and reasonable media [coverage] and not only the question of decreasing the hostility toward me from 9.5 to 7.5," Netanyahu says later on the tape.

Mozes replies: "Of course. We have to make sure that you'll be the next prime minister."