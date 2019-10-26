15-year-old boy killed in Ashdod while riding electric scooter

Nissim Yonatanov, 15, was killed on Friday when a car hit him on Weizmann Street in Ashdod while he was riding an electric scooter.

Yonatanov is survived by his parents and three siblings.

MDA teams called to the scene began performing CPR on Yonatanov, and he was evacuated in critical condition to Assuta Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

MDA medic Eliezer Schleiser, who arrived at the scene, said: "The boy was lying on the street next to the electric scooter he had been riding on. He was unconscious and suffered multiple systemic injuries. We gave him life-saving medical care, sedated him and put him on a respirator, and quickly evacuated him in a mobile urgent care unit to the hospital."

Prior to the accident in Ashdod, Khaled Ahmed Dabach, a 14-year-old boy from Deir al-Assad, was killed while riding an electric bicycle in the Upper Galilee. A private vehicle hit him and critically injured him. His death was determined on the way to the hospital.