Technion professor dies of injuries incurred in lab explosion

Rambam Health Care Campus declares the death of 80-year-old Professor Emeritus Elazar Gutmanas.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

A campus view of the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology
Hadas Parush/Flash90

Professor Emeritus Elazar Gutmanas passed away on Saturday two weeks after he was critically injured in an explosion in his lab at the Technion's Materials Science and Engineering Faculty.

Since the explosion, 80-year-old Gutmanas has been hospitalized in the ICU in Rambam Hospital in Haifa where the doctors fought for his life.

Ten fire crews were summoned to the scene of the blast, on the fifth floor of the building.

Chief Ehud Ben Ezra, who led the fire crews, said that "the explosion destroyed the laboratory and damaged nearby laboratories. The automatic fire extinguishing system went into effect so no fire broke out at the site."

