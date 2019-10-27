Tags:FBI, Fox News, Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn's attorney makes bombshell claim about FBI
Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn's attorney, on new court filings claiming FBI agents deceptively edited Flynn 302s.
Michael Flynn
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaMichael Flynn's attorney makes bombshell claim about FBI
Michael Flynn's attorney makes bombshell claim about FBI
Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn's attorney, on new court filings claiming FBI agents deceptively edited Flynn 302s.
Michael Flynn
Reuters
Tags:FBI, Fox News, Michael Flynn
top