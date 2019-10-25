Watch: Jews protest outside Fox News headquarters

Several Jewish groups protested on Friday outside the headquarters of Fox News for a rally marking one year since the attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, in which 11 people were murdered.

The groups in attendance included Bend the Arc, Jews for Racial & Economic Justice, and IfNotNow.

The demonstrators were holding up signs which said, among other things, “Fox News is killing us”, asserting the news network is promoting the anti-Semitic and racist ideology that drove the killer, Robert Bowers, to carry out the Pittsburgh attack.

