Do Jew-hatred and assimilation depend on location? If so, how are these influences manifested? What actually is ESCAPE AND SAFETY?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the dangers the Jew experiences living in Israel as compared to the dangers Jews are exposed to in the Diaspora.

The question is raised, "Which danger is safer; Diaspora danger or Israel danger?"

Dr. Minskoff further discusses the "darkness" of the times and reads a poignant story about what one might call an "unsung hero" and how this hero functions and operates despite the times.