Woman injured by lightning last week speaks to Israeli press about the disaster and her recovery.

Efrat Hazut, 21, who was critically injured by lightning earlier this month, spoke to Kan 11 about the disaster and her recovery.

Hazut's brother-in-law, 14-year-old Asher Hazut, died of his injuries a day after the lightning strike

"It was a complete miracle. Thank G-d," Efrat told Kan 11 after her release from the intensive care unit.

She added that she has no memory of the event. "I don't remember. Not the holiday, not the days leading up to the lightning strike," she said.

When asked what she wants for the future, Efrat said she wants "to be stronger and decide what's next," and added that she believes her voice is hoarse "because of the breathing tube, or something like that."

Her husband Elazar said: "She doesn't remember the event. She only knows what we told her. She also didn't know about Asher, because she was lifeless...you could say. The prayers of Jewish people around the world helped her recover from her critical condition. The prayers also helped my brother Asher - they're embracing him in Heaven and he's in a place that's good for him."

"With time things will improve, little by little. We're a young couple, and G-d willing we have our entire lives ahead of us. We'll have a life of productivity and spirituality, and G-d willing you'll hear more of us."

Efrat's mother, Sarah Assayag, said: "It's very painful, we're very sad, but at the same time we're really really happy and we understand that great things happened here. We're believers. Dozens of times I day I think....about how G-d made everything...and we understand that and know that."

Marselle Ohana, Elazar's grandmother, said: "Thank G-d that He brought them back safely, that my four grandchildren are safe and healthy. G-d took him (Asher), He took him out and brought him to Him. Fire from Heaven came own and took him, he atoned for everyone."

Watch the Hebrew video here: