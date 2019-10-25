Rain and hail over weekend

Residents of central, southern, Israel can expect hail over the weekend.

After a surprise hailstorm earlier this week, Israelis can expect that earlier forecasts predicting a wintry weekend will materialize.

Friday's weather will be partly cloudy. Beginning in the afternoon hours, there may be local rainfall in northern Israel and the central mountains. There is a slight chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas.

Temperatures will be between 20-25 degrees Celsius (68-88 degrees Fahrenheit) in Ashkelon, 17-28 degrees Celsius (62-82 degrees Fahrenheit) in Be'er Sheva and Kiryat Shmona, and 19-26 (66-78) degrees in Haifa. Jerusalem will see temperatures between 16-24 (60-75) degrees, while Nahariya will see temperatures of 16-27 (60-80) degrees. Tel Aviv's temperatures will range between 21-27 (69-80) degrees, and Tiberias' will range between 19-31 (66-87) degrees.

Friday night will see local showers and thunderstorms, especially in the Negev an along the southern coastline. There is a chance of flooding.

Saturday will see local showers together with thunderstorms and hail, especially in central and southern Israel. Strong winds will blow and there is a chance of flooding.

Sunday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall, and temperatures will be seasonal average.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with local rainfall in northern and central Israel and a slight drop in temperatures.