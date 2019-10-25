Behind the scenes of Netanyahu's cases

An in-depth look at the various cases connected with the prime minister and which should be decided soon.

Dr. Ido Baum and Shmuel Rosner explain each of the three cases (1000, 2000 and 4000) that Netanyahu is currently facing, and the possibility of his indictment.

Dr. Ido Baum is a legal analyst at The Marker newspaper, he is also the vice dean of the Haim Striks Law School. Dr. Baum specializes in civil procedure, securities regulation and corporate governance, law and economics, and media law. He is a doctoral graduate from an international program in the field of economic law analysis at the Law and Economics Institute at Hamburg University, Germany.