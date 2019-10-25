Border Police tent set on fire near Yitzhar

Right-wing activist sets on fire a tent belonging to Border Police forces on hill near Yitzhar. No injuries reported.

A right-wing activist on Thursday evening set on fire a tent belonging to the Border Police forces on the Kippah Srugah hill near the community of Yitzhar in Samaria.

The suspect quickly fled the scene. Border Police officers are searching for him.

The tent that was set on fire is a small tent used by the officers during the daytime hours. There were no injuries.

"Security forces see this as a rise in violence directed at the fighters and intend to do everything possible to locate the suspect," the Israel Police said, promising to continue enforcing the order declaring the area a closed military zone.

Earlier on Thursday, forces from the Border Police and the Civil Administration demolished illegal buildings erected on the Kumi Ori hill near Yitzhar, where soldiers from the Golani Brigade were attacked earlier this week.

Military officials said it was decided to evacuate recently built wooden huts on the hill and demolish a building that is not used for residential purposes. Construction equipment that was in the area was also confiscated.