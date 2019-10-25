Facebook and freedom of expression: Time for restrictions?

Facebook and the First Amendment: Policing free speech on the platform?

Mark Zuckerberg wraps Facebook around the First Amendment and says it won’t police free speech and ads.

But does Facebook’s own behavior tell a different story?

Three experts talk about freedom of speech in the Facebook era.

Participating in the discussion: Tony Romm, senior tech policy reporter at the Washington Post, Jennifer Grygiel, professor of communications at Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications and Roslyn Layton, visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.