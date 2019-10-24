After hearings, prosecutors still back Netanyahu indictment

Report: Prosecutors plan to indict PM on bribery charges, even after PM's attorneys pushed back on claims at pre-indictment hearings.

Prosecutors have reportedly decided to proceed with an indictment against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu which will include bribery charges, Channel 13 reported Thursday evening, despite arguments delivered by Netanyahu’s attorneys against the allegations at a series of pre-indictment hearings.

According to the report Thursday, prosecutors do not plan to drop any of the charges against Netanyahu, including fraud and breach of trust in the Case 1000 and Case 2000 investigations, and the more serious charges of bribery in the Case 4000 investigation – which also includes allegations of fraud and breach of trust.

In February, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit gave preliminary approval to police recommendations to indict Netanyahu on the charges, which required pre-indictment hearings before they could be finalized.

Earlier this month, attorneys for the Prime Minister delivered their arguments at a series of hearings.

Despite the attempts by Netanyahu’s legal team to refute the allegations and provide evidence proving the prime minister’s innocence, however, prosecutors from the tax and finance division have apparently decided to retain the current charge list against Netanyahu.

The Attorney General, who will decide whether to finalize indictment against the Prime Minister, will be begin consultations with prosecutors and the Justice Ministry regarding a final decision on the indictment.

Mandeblit is expected to reach a decision on the indictment by the end of November.

The Prime Minister’s Office slammed the leaked information in the Channel 13 report, saying the leaking “caused critical harm to public trust in the system.”

“Only in a field trial are the decisions published before the facts and arguments are considered. When, exactly, did they manage to read and analyze the 1,000 pages which the Prime Minister’s attorneys submitted just now?”