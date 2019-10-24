BDS activists post anti-Israel ads on London Underground

Anti-Israel activists post fake ads in London Underground stations calling for boycott of Puma over its sponsorship of Israeli soccer league

Supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel put up fake advertisements on a line of the London Underground, which Transport for London called “an act of vandalism.”

The posters called for a boycott of the Puma sports company over its sponsorship of the Israeli Football Association. Transport for London said Wednesday, the day the posters appeared, that it would immediately remove the BDS propaganda, the London-based Jewish Chronicle reported.

The posters featured the Puma logo along with the words “Boycott – Give Puma the boot” as well as pictures of Israeli soldiers arresting Palestinian Authority residents. They also called Puma “proud sponsors of Israeli apartheid.”

They were meant to promote a protest outside a Puma shop over the coming weekend.

A Transport for London spokesperson told the Jewish Chronicle that “these adverts are absolutely not authorized by TfL or our advertising agent Global. It is fly posting and therefore an act of vandalism which we take extremely seriously.