'Poland committed to fighting all forms of anti-Semitism'

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki vowed his government will combat “all forms of anti-Semitism”, and condemned attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions in a letter to the Jewish Agency.

In the letter, penned Tuesday to Jewish Agency chief Isaac Herzog, Morawiecki condemned the Yom Kippur shooting attack outside of a synagogue in Halle, Germany by a far-right gunman, and ensured Herzog that Poland “remains committed” to fighting anti-Semitism in all its forms.

“I understand your concern regarding the situation of Jewish communities throughout the world. It was with deep sadness that I learned about the terrorist attack on Halle synagogue last week,” wrote Morawiecki.

“I would like to assure you that Poland remains committed to combating all forms of anti-Semitism. We condemn all acts of violence against members of Jewish communities or attacks on the places of Worship.”

“Our law enforcement services particularly protect all such sites; deterring potential crimes against religious and ethnic minorities and investigating perpetrators thereof is one of the most important priorities of my government. Therefore, we are proud that Poland remains a safe home for our Jewish compatriots.”

Herzog responded to Morawiecki’s letter Thursday, calling it “an important statement.”

“This is an important statement from the Prime Minister of Poland, with all that in entails. It is a statement which must be heard from all leaders around the world. The struggle against extremists and against anti-Semitism is crucial, and requires significant security measures and enforcement, alongside the implementation of educational programs promoting tolerance towards religious groups and minorities, and to maintain the memory of the Holocaust its lessons.”

The Polish premier’s letter was written in response to a request penned by Herzog earlier this month to ensure that synagogues and other Jewish institutions in Poland are secured, “especially during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot”.