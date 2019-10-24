Public urged to dismantle sukkahs amid possible tropical storm

As the weekend forecast indicates a slight possibility of a Mediterranean tropical storm, Hatzalah of Beit Shamesh notes that since this could bring winds of over 100 km/h and very high rainfall, now is the time to prepare for this event, should it occur.
The public is urged to observe the following guidelines:
- Take down your Sukkah immediately to prevent damage to your Sukkah or injuries from flying debris.
- Bring in any loose pieces of material and lawn furniture from your porch or deck.
- Ensure your storm drains in your porches are cleaned and free of debris.
