Public urged to dismantle sukkahs amid possible tropical storm

Hatzala Beit Shemesh warns weekend forecast indicates possibility of Mediterranean tropical storm with winds of over 100 km/h.

Mordechai Sones,

Take down your sukkah
Flash 90

As the weekend forecast indicates a slight possibility of a Mediterranean tropical storm, Hatzalah of Beit Shamesh notes that since this could bring winds of over 100 km/h and very high rainfall, now is the time to prepare for this event, should it occur.

The public is urged to observe the following guidelines:

  • Take down your Sukkah immediately to prevent damage to your Sukkah or injuries from flying debris.
  • Bring in any loose pieces of material and lawn furniture from your porch or deck.
  • Ensure your storm drains in your porches are cleaned and free of debris.
