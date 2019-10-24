Public urged to dismantle sukkahs amid possible tropical storm

Hatzala Beit Shemesh warns weekend forecast indicates possibility of Mediterranean tropical storm with winds of over 100 km/h.

As the weekend forecast indicates a slight possibility of a Mediterranean tropical storm, Hatzalah of Beit Shamesh notes that since this could bring winds of over 100 km/h and very high rainfall, now is the time to prepare for this event, should it occur.

The public is urged to observe the following guidelines: