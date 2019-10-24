Poll: Most British Jews prefer no deal Brexit to Corbyn as PM

78% of British Jews prefer no deal Brexit to Labour leader as PM, while only 12% prefer the opposite, according to poll.

78% of British Jews would prefer a no deal Brexit to the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by Survation for the Jewish Chronicle, asked respondents to determine their least objectionable outcome among the scenarios for the UK in the coming months. It found, on the other hand, that only 12% of respondents would prefer the Labour leader as Prime Minister to Britain leaving the EU without a deal.

This, despite a previous Survation poll for the JC in 2016 ahead of the Brexit referendum that year which found that 49% of Jews wished to remain in the EU, while only 34% backed Brexit, and 17% said they were undecided.

According to the latest poll, only 7% of respondents said they would consider voting Labour in the next general election with or without Corbyn as the party’s leader. However, 42% said they would consider supporting the party with a new leader.

A Jewish Labour Movement spokesperson told the JC: "Jews voted two-to-one to Remain, but such is the level of mistrust and antipathy towards Jeremy Corbyn, our community thinks him becoming PM a greater threat than a calamitous no deal Brexit.

“If Labour ever needed a wake-up call [over] its failure to tackle institutional anti-Jewish racism, this should be it. Jews shouldn't be forced to compromise their values just to feel safe as a community.”

The Labour party has been shaken by accusations of anti-Semitism for several years, with dozens of members having been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements.

Corbyn himself has been accused of holding anti-Semitic views by senior UK Jewish leaders.

Much of the criticism against Corbyn is over his playing down the anti-Semitism in his party and alienating Jews, but he insists he is not an anti-Semite and claims he has opposed it his entire life.

A September 2018 poll by the Survation polling agency on behalf of The Jewish Chronicle found that 38.55% of British Jews would seriously consider leaving the UK if Corbyn became Prime Minister, with 85.9% saying they believed Corbyn is anti-Semitic.