Naama Issachar sister: 'Hostage to be used as geopolitical pawn'

Liad Goldberg, sister of Naama imprisoned in Russia, makes online appeal to Russia to free her sister. 'Young women are not political toys.'

Liad Goldberg, sister of Naama imprisoned in Russia, has released an appeal to free her sister, accusing Russia of singling out her sister in a cynical geopolitical game.

"She's only 26 years old, and she is not a criminal, and she does not deserve to rot in a prison for nearly eight years like a rapist or a murderer," Goldberg said.

"The truth is that Naama has been taken hostage to be used as a geopolitical pawn. In recent years, many cases like Naama's have resulted in brief detentions and small fines. But my sister has been singled out because Russia wants to exchange her for a mastermind Russian hacker who is being accused of financial cyber crimes.

"Young women are not political toys, and my sister should not be turned into a political pawn."

Issachar was sentenced to 7.5 years in a Russian prison for possessing 9.5 grams of cannabis while passing through a Moscow airport.