Back to the Garden of Eden: Challenges of choice

Welcome to a brand new season of Temple Talk! This week, as the people of Israel prepare to begin the yearly cycle of Torah readings at the beginning again with the Book of Genesis.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman make the transition from the festivals of Tishrei back to ordinary routine, but actually nothing is ordinary: All of creation is totally renewed, and so are we! Our hosts ponder the secrets of creation in parashat B'reisheet and share some novel Torah thoughts, as well as report on the amazing developments on the Temple Mount in favor of Jewish prayer.

This and more in this week's edition of Temple Talk.