Israeli Consul in Moscow visits Naama Issachar in Russian prison, forwards a letter from her mother.

The Israeli Consul in Moscow, Yaffa Olevtzki, on Wednesday visited Naama Issachar in the Russian prison where she is being held.

The Consul asked Naama how she was doing and forwarded her a letter from her mother.

An official in the Foreign Ministry said that this was the fourth time that the Consul has visited Issachar since her arrest.

Issachar was sentenced to 7.5 years in a Russian prison for possessing 9.5 grams of marijuana while passing through a Moscow airport.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian news site RT posted a picture of Naama Issachar meeting in prison with a local journalist and Russian human rights activists.

The Kremlin-affiliated website said that Issachar is not complaining about the conditions of her imprisonment, is smiling a lot, studying Russian in prison, communicating with the other prisoners, listens to music on the radio and does yoga.

Issachar reportedly told the human rights activists who visited her that she had no complaints about the food or health care she was receiving: "They are feeding me well. They give me medicines I need. Even vitamins."

According to the report on the Russian website, Issachar said, "I am pleased with the great support I am receiving from Israel and the US, but it is not a great pleasure to be publicized under these circumstances. I really want to go home. I hope this public exposure helps."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu recently submitted an official request on behalf of President Reuven Rivlin to Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon Issachar and to allow her to return to Israel.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov subsequently said that Putin would consider pardoning Issachar once Netanyahu’s request gets through the diplomatic channels.