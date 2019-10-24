The Israeli Space Agency and the Israel Aerospace Industries this week launched their pavilion at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) being held in Washington, DC.

The Israeli pavilion was inaugurated by Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis, Israeli Space Agency Director Avi Balsberger and Ofer Doron, general manager of the Space Division at Israel Aerospace Industries.

The Israeli pavilion features selected models of products from the Israeli space industry. This is the 70th year of the IAC, featuring some 150 leading space agencies and space industries from around the world. Israel is represented by about 40 Israelis, including representatives from various industries, academia, the Israeli Space Agency, and graduates of the International Space University whose projects will be presented at the conference.

On Wednesday, Minister Akunis continued to New Jersey where he will advance a new and updated scientific and technological agreement between the two states, with tremendous potential for cooperation between them.

Minister Akunis said that "Israel is the center of global interest in promoting collaborations in science and innovation. The Israeli pavilion at the annual conference of the international space industry is a great opportunity, which brings together dozens of countries, to expose our glorious space industry and dozens of technological developments."